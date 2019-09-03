«
»

September 3, 2019

CAN BETO BECLOWN HIMSELF ANYMORE?  Beto O’Rourke Beclowns Himself a la Swalwell.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.