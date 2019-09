WILL AND GRACE STAR DEBRA MESSING LOVES RACIST CHURCH SIGN CALLING BLACK VOTERS FOR TRUMP, ‘MENTALLY ILL.’

Interesting stance from the star of a show that, as Joe Biden once noted, did much in the late 1990s to mainstream homosexuality, which was still being branded a mental illness by the American Psychiatric Association as recently as 1987.

