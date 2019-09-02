My Account
|
Sign Out
Amazon
Shop Amazon
photos
Contact
RSS
PDA
Other Writings
Advertising
PJ Media
«
NOW OUT: Roger Simon’s new novel, The GOAT, which both Helen and I have read and enjoyed. Highly r…
September 2, 2019
HARSH, BUT FAIR:
Tweet
Posted by
Glenn Reynolds
at 12:41 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to
Amazon.com
.
Link to Instapundit
Archives
Recommended
Six:
The Movie
Becker-Posner Blog
BlackProf
Books for Kids Blog
Cliopatria
Deceiver.com
Dr. Helen
InstaPundit Store!
My TCS Columns
Of Arms & the Law
PJ Media
Strategy Page
The Tatler
WiFi Net News
Big Journalism
ALDaily
Anchoress
Andrew Malcolm
Barone Blog
Best of the Web
Biased BBC
BlogCritics
Bluey Blog
Brain Terminal
Breitbart.com
Chris Anderson
Cox and Forkum
Daily Howler
Dan Gillmor
Dave Barry
David Corn
David Frum
Day By Day
DefenseTech
Don Surber
Drudge Report
Electrolite
Ernie the Attorney
Flit
Fraters Libertas
Gary Farber
Gateway Pundit
Gene Expression
Hit and Run
Howard Kurtz
Hugh Hewitt
Indian Country
Inside Higher Ed.
Jennifer Rubin
Jim Geraghty
Josh Marshall
Jules Crittenden
Jurist
JWR
Kausfiles
Kevin Drum
Larry Kudlow
Mark Steyn
Martin Peretz
MediaBistro
Michael Silence
Michelle Malkin
Neal Boortz
PoliticalWire
RealClearPolitics
Red State
Rich Galen
SciTech Daily
Scott Rosenberg
SlashDot
Slate.com
Tapped
TCS Daily
That Liberal Media
The Corner
The Note
TownHall.com
Virginia Postrel
Walter Shapiro
Pure Bloggers
Alphecca
Andrea See
Andrew Olmsted
Ann Althouse
Baldilocks
Baseball Crank
Bigwig
Bill Peschel
Bill Quick
Bill Whittle
BitchGirls
Bjorn Staerk
Blackfive
Blogosferics
Blogs of War
Brad DeLong
Brian Carnell
Brian Linse
Brothers Judd
Burchismo
Capt. Ed
Charles Austin
Charles Murtaugh
ChicagoBoyz
Clayton Cramer
Colby Cosh
Cold Fury
Cori Dauber
Correspondence Committee
Cranky Professor
Critical Mass
Crooked Timber
Damian Penny
Daniel Drezner
Dave Kopel
Dave Winer
David Pinto
Dean Esmay
Deinonychus
Denise Howell
Derek Lowe
Diana Hsieh
Discriminations
Doc Searls
Donald Luskin
Donald Sensing
DPM
Dr. Frank
Dr. Weevil
Ed Cone
Ed Driscoll
Edward Boyd
Eric Muller
Eric S. Raymond
Eve Tushnet
Fight Aging!
FuturePundit
Geek Press
Gut Rumbles
HaightSpeech
Heather Havrilesky
Howard Bashman
Howard Owens
Howard Veit
IMAO
InkWell
InstaLawyer
Iraq the Model
Jack Balkin
James Lileks
Jason Kottke
Jay Manifold
Jeff Goldstein
Jeff Jarvis
Jerry Pournelle
Jessica’s Well
Jim Henley
Jim Miller
Jim Treacher
Joanne Jacobs
John Cole
John Ellis
John Scalzi
John Weidner
Joshua Claybourn
Kate
Kathy Kinsley
Katie Granju
Kesher Talk
Kevin Holtsberry
Kitchen Cabinet
La Shawn Barber
Larry Lessig
Laurence Simon
Listen Missy
Lynne Kiesling
Mark Byron
Martin Devon
Master of None
Matt Welch
Matthew Hoy
MCJ
Megan McArdle
Meryl Yourish
Michael Totten
Mike Silverman
Milt Rosenberg
MinuteMan (Maguire)
Misha
Mitch Berg
Moira Breen
Mudville Gazette
N.Z. Bear
NanoDot
Natalie Solent
Nick Denton
No Watermelons
Obscure Store
Photon Courier
Power Line
Professor Bainbridge
Rabbit Blog
Rand Simberg
Rantburg
RealClearPolitics
Rebecca Blood
RedState
Reid Stott
Rich Hailey
Right Wing News
Robert Musil
Robin Roberts
Roger L. Simon
Samizdata
SCSU Scholars
Silent Running
Sissy Willis
Skippy
Spoons
Stefan Sharkansky
Stephen Green
Steven Den Beste
Stuart Buck
Suman Palit
TalkLeft
The Agitator
The Fat Guy
The Homeless Guy
The Volokh Conspiracy
Tim Blair
Ublog
Walter Olson
Will Warren
William Hobbs
Winds of Change
Yuppies of Zion
Zeyad
About
FAQ
Podcasts
Terms of Use
Powered by
WordPress
|
Instapundit & Instapundit.com Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.
| VIEW MOBILE SITE