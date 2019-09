ONLY IF THE DEMOCRATS GET THEIR WAY: Roger Simon: Election 2020: Will America Be the New China? “That is why it is no accident you see Democrat proposals on the 2020 campaign trail that could have been taken from Lenin’s playbook. They are just part of this metastasizing zeitgeist. That these ideas have failed over and over is of no consequence. They sound good.”

Well, to idiots. But then, the Democrats are playing to their base.