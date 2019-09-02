September 2, 2019

WHEN NARRATIVES FAIL: The Collapse Of The Income And Wealth Inequality Argument. “Leftist politicians have been saying for years that a dramatic rise in wealth and income inequality is the central economic problem of our time. It remains the go-to explanation among Democratic presidential candidates for their myriad schemes to increase federal taxation. But the claim of an inequality surge is getting much harder to make. And even for those who cling to the belief that recent decades have led to record levels of inequality, they will have to explain why wages in the Trump era have lately been moving a little closer to equality.”

Plus, the “Obama Inequality Spike.”