September 1, 2019

DEMOCRACY DIES IN DOXXING: Washington Post: Did a barista mishear a name or was it anti-Islamic bias?

So the Post story is basically a rewrite of this CAIR press release only the Post doesn’t tell you that. That’s an odd choice given that CAIR has a vested interest in seeing stories of anti-Islamic bias make the news. Also, the Inquirer quotes the line from the CAIR press release which acknowledges that this might have been an innocent mistake. The Post never mentions that even though it seems like a significant admission, one that matches with the explanation given by Starbucks. The Post is literally pushing the bias incident angle harder than CAIR. Let that sink in a moment.

I’m so old, I can remember when the media pretended their goal was “speaking truth to power,” instead of getting shop clerks fired for clicks and grins. As Stephen Miller tweeted on Friday night, “Congrats guys, you just got a barista probably fired for mishearing a name in a loud working environment,” adding, “But whatever you do don’t go digging through the old tweets of these people,” and “We’re not the enemy of the people. Also yo, that barista misheard a dude, let’s go f**k their life up with the weight of millions of dollars behind us.”