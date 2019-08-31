August 31, 2019

ONE REASON THAT EUROPE MOCKS AMERICAN CHEESES IS THAT THEY’VE NEVER HAD ANY:

It doesn’t help that it’s hugely expensive to get US cheese across the pond. There are some massive tariffs on US cheese – currently set by the EU and the UK, depending on the type of cheese – to come into the UK.

“It’s up to £60 ($73) a kilogramme,” says Mr McGuigan. “If you’re trying to sell to a British customer, you’re saying, ‘we have this cheese that’s amazing – it’s £60.’ You can see a lot of shoppers going, ‘hmm I’m not sure.'”

“They are good cheeses. But there are some good cheeses [from elsewhere] which are half price.”

Cheddar, for example, is subject to a 167.10 euro ($187.72) per 100kg tariff, with Colby at 151 euro ($166.92) per 100kg.

Trying to find US cheeses in London, for people to taste test it for this article, proved impossible. It’s usually only brought in for special occasions, like Thanksgiving and Christmas, which is when Ms Michelson buys it in for her world-renowned cheese stores.

She had also intended to import some for Independence Day this year, but paperwork held up the consignment, which currently comes via Paris.