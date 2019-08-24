August 31, 2019

ALL THIS AND WORLD WAR II: First the New York Times decides to rewrite the founding of the country to “own the cons,” as the kids say these days. And now WWII: Bret Stephens has a new column on ‘Jews as bedbugs’ and it looks like he totally effed it up. “As you can see if you click on the bottom right photo, Stephens didn’t bother reading the footnote for his quote on the burning of Warsaw’s Jewish ghetto, ‘The bedbugs are on fire. The Germans are doing a great job.’ You see, at the time, there really was a bedbug epidemic in Warsaw and the author of the book from where Stephens got that quote said it should be taken literally.”

Layers and layers of fact checkers and editors.