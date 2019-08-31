August 31, 2019

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: “The head of Western Connecticut State University’s psychology department shared his own qualms about being white on Tuesday, claiming that ‘whiteness needs to go away.’ Daniel Barrett… goes on to muse about his personal tumultuous relationship with his identity… [and] proclaims that he is ‘blinded’ by his own ‘whiteness.’”

I’d ask “why is the left such a cesspit of racism,” but I know the answer: because they’re a cesspit of identity politics.