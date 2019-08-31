August 31, 2019

I’VE SEEN NOTHING TO MAKE ME THINK THAT VEGETARIANISM IS ASSOCIATED WITH INTELLIGENCE: Plant-based diets risk ‘dumbing down’ the next generation, nutritionist warns. “Writing in the health journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health, Dr. Emma Derbyshire says a plant-based diet lacks choline — a key nutrient for mental development. It is mainly found in beef, eggs, dairy, fish and chicken. According to Derbyshire, studies suggest low levels in pregnancy can harm the fetus and raise the child’s risk of memory and brainpower problems.”