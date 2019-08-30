«
»

August 30, 2019

I CERTAINLY HOPE SO: The worst is still to come for Jim Comey. “Rushing into victimland is a common strategy for the cornered. Another is staking out an imagined noble duty to a contrived higher authority — one that looks strikingly similar to the image he sees in the mirror each morning. But here in the real world, this is what the IG’s investigation has confirmed: James Comey, as FBI director, created and maintained a separate record system that he kept in a desk drawer. He then also took most of those official records home. If that wasn’t enough recklessness, he leaked some of those records to the press after he was fired.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:59 pm
