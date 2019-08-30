August 30, 2019

THE CHARACTER ASSASSINATION OF AMY WAX AND HER RESPONSE:

I was most intrigued by Wax’s statement that “essentially what the left is saying is: We can’t even answer the question… Once we’ve labelled something as racist, the conversation stops.” When I asked her whether President Trump’s unapologetic rhetoric that stands up to this sort of Orwellian-control could combat this stifling and intellectual laziness, she said, “Not really, because progressives control the universities and the mainstream media. They are unmoved by candor and plain speaking – it just enrages them. And they go into attack mode. Much of Trump Derangement Syndrome can be explained this way.”

Professor Wax is totally correct that this does enrage modern progressives. But in the words of Sun Tzu in The Art of War, “If you know your opponent is temperamental, seek to irritate him.”

President Trump does not allow Leftists the free assault of calling him a racist. In fact, he hits them back with the charge. He has called “The Squad”, Rep. Elijah Cummings and even Hollywood racists. Instead of getting trapped in defending himself from this idea of veiled racism (remember: It’s impossible to prove that you aren’t a racist), he just hits them back. And the last thing modern Democrats can handle is a parallel drawn to their own racist history.