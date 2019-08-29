August 29, 2019

WELL, NOW IF THERE’S A RECESSION, TRUMP WILL BE ABLE TO CLAIM THAT THE FED ENGINEERED IT: ‘Grossly irresponsible’ – Larry Summers blasts ex-Fed president’s call to thwart Trump in 2020.

“For a former trusted official of the Fed, whose thinking is inevitably going to be tied to the Fed, to recommend that they … [use] rates so as to subvert the economy and influence a presidential election is grossly irresponsible, and is an abuse of the privilege of being a former Fed official,” said Summers, who formerly was Treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton and as an economic advisor to President Barack Obama.

A major impact of the Trump presidency is the revelation that many allegedly trusted and impartial organizations are staffed by hacks with a crude political agenda.