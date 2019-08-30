August 30, 2019

I’VE BEEN WARNING ABOUT THIS FOR YEARS: Warning: Poor protection of electric grid ‘jeopardize the survival of US.’

Inadequate protection of the national electric grid, a key concern of President Trump, threatens the “survival of the United States,” a key defense task force warned on Tuesday.

Stepping up its concerns that the energy industry isn’t taking the threat of attack seriously enough, the task force called on a new focus to protecting the electric grid.

In a memo, the Electromagnetic Defense Task Force ripped an industry report that said an attack on the grid, either from a high-altitude terrorist nuclear explosion or solar hit, would be “moderate” based on its testing and modeling.

The Task Force said that the Electric Power Research Institute used outdated information and ignored key evidence that suggest an attack would lead to a massive blackout, or worse.

Air Force Maj. David Stuckenberg, the spokesperson for the Electromagnetic Defense Task Force, told Secrets that EMP experts believe the industry report downplays the threat.

“The EPRI report, if used to inform national bulk power standards could potentially jeopardize the survival of the United States under the right set of conditions presented by mother nature or an adversary,” he said.

But an EPRI spokesman said the group is confident in its assessment in its three-year survey and final report.

“EPRI stands behind our EMP research results, and welcomes technical debates that are supported by science, facts and data,” said Randy Horton, EMP project manager at the Electric Power Research Institute. “Our conclusions were reached after three years of extensive laboratory testing and analysis of potential EMP impacts on the electric transmission system.”