August 29, 2019

RICHARD FERNANDEZ: USA VS. CHINA. “That the contest is even close is testimony to how stagnant the West has become.” Plus: “The instinct for survival keeps Beijing from crushing the rebellious Hong Kongers. One wonders whether the complacent rulers of Western capitals are similarly constrained or whether they have been in power too long to feel threatened.”

