August 28, 2019

IT’S COME TO THIS: Beto O’Rourke Campaign Claims Breitbart.com Reporter Joel Pollak Ejected to Protect Black Students. “A Breitbart spokesperson hit back shortly after the O’Rourke campaign’s statement: ‘The false accusation that Breitbart is racist, or that its award-winning reporter — an Orthodox Jew, married to a black woman who serves in the military — is either racist or would make anyone at a black university uncomfortable is absurd. The irony of Mr. O’Rourke — who has stated himself that he is the beneficiary of ‘white privilege’ — purporting to decide for black students who should be banned from events that are open to the press, or what they should feel, is not lost on us.’”

As Bryan Preston noted in 2012 when CNN’s Jay Thomas tried to play the race card on Pollak, “Meet Julia Pollak… She’s from South Africa, actually, and her mother was a political appointee of none other than Nelson Mandela. Here she is, in video made when Pollak ran for Congress.”

Fortunately, today’s racism by the O’Rourke campaign had a happy ending: Beto O’Rourke Campaign: Breitbart Won’t Be Banned from More Events.

Of course, the number of events remaining may or may not be all that many: Beto O’Rourke Is Still Polling In Bottom Tier of Candidates After His El Paso Response.

Exit questions: “That’s pretty racist; [O’Rourke] needs to shield them from [Pollak] because they can’t take care of themselves? Because you are threat to them? Or because?”