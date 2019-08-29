August 29, 2019

SHOCKER: Poll: Public backs criticism of journalists, Trump’s attacks ‘appropriate.’

In the latest sign that major American media outlets are losing the public’s support, a majority believe it is appropriate for politicians to criticize reporters and hold them to the same scrutiny as those they cover.

A new Rasmussen Reports survey also said most voters believe the average journalist is liberal, and few are conservative.

The survey is an indictment of the media at a time when liberal outlets such as CNN and the New York Times are stepping up their attack on President Trump and congressional Republicans.

The outlets are also complaining about Trump’s criticism of them and called out Trump surrogates who are using social media to point out the bias of journalists.

But, said Rasmussen, voters believe that reporters are fair game for criticism.

The survey analysis said 61% of likely U.S. voters think reporters at major news organizations like CNN, Fox News, and the New York Times are public figures who deserve scrutiny.