August 28, 2019

AYN RAND DIDN’T INTEND FOR THE RETURN OF THE PRIMITIVE TO BE A HOW-TO GUIDE: “Remember the guy who shot multiple people in Dayton OH?”, James Lileks asks. “There was one thing that stood out, because it was new. He was a member of the ‘Menstrual Munchies,’ a ‘pornogrind’ band…Now, the kicker: ‘Musicians in this genre posted messages online saying they were disgusted by Betts’s actions.’ Why? What gives these lazy-brained uncultured guitar-abusers the standing to be disgusted by someone shooting up a nightclub?”

Read the whole thing.