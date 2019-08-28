August 28, 2019

THIS IS CNN:

● CNN: Trump is Worse than Hitler, Mao and Stalin Combined Because Climate Change.

—Watts Up With That, Sunday.

● CNN schedules 7-hour climate town hall for 2020 candidates.

—Axios, yesterday.

● CNN: Climate change is an important issue; Brian Stelter: Hold my beers. . .

As CNN prepares for its marathon town hall on climate change, we have a question for Brian Stelter: Why do you hate the Earth?

—Twitchy, today.

Last week, Forbes columnist Michael Shellenberger wrote “The Real Reason They Behave Hypocritically On Climate Change Is Because They Want To.”

But when the ratings for CNN’s seven hour climate town hall are in, I wonder if the brass at ATTWarnerMedia will blame Stelter for giving viewers all the reason they needed to tune out?

Related: Obama Blows $15 Million on Mansion Doomed by Rising Tides He Failed to Slow.