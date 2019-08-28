August 28, 2019

THEY’RE REALLY GOOD AT GETTING HYSTERIA GOING: The Great Amazon Fire Fraud.

You know what else is a fraud? Plastic in the sea. Sure there’s plastic, particularly at river mouths and beach regions, mostly from third world countries. But there are no big “rafts” of plastic or islands of plastic. Almost every picture you see of that are carefully cropped debris from tsunamis or other disasters. However, in the name of this they’ve got hysterics going and want to ban straws and plastic bags.

Why? Why would they do that? Well, partly to virtue signal. If there’s a crisis and they can “solve” it by using cloth grocery bags, they do, and are “virtuous” (even though it does nothing. But then there is no crisis.) Partly? They hate humans. Anything that makes everyone a little less comfortable or happy appeals to them. Track everything they do or want to do and tell me I’m wrong. I mean, we’re talking about team anti-vaccine, anti-electricity, anti-cars, anti-meat, anti… anything that makes our life easier or better.