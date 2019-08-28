August 28, 2019

WASHINGTON POST: Smearing Pro-Lifers, Especially J. D. Vance. “For most of its length, Marissa Brostoff’s Washington Post op-ed on the alleged links between the pro-life movement and white nationalism is merely propagandistic. At the end it becomes a despicable smear of conservative author J. D. Vance.”

“White Nationalist” is just the new version of “Fascist” — anyone who disagrees with a leftist. But if you keep calling genuinely admirable people white nationalists, the most likely effect will be to convince some people that white nationalism isn’t as bad as they’d thought.