August 28, 2019

WASHINGTON POST: Smearing Pro-Lifers, Especially J. D. Vance. “For most of its length, Marissa Brostoff’s Washington Post op-ed on the alleged links between the pro-life movement and white nationalism is merely propagandistic. At the end it becomes a despicable smear of conservative author J. D. Vance.”

“White Nationalist” is just the new version of “Fascist” — anyone who disagrees with a leftist. But if you keep calling genuinely admirable people white nationalists, the most likely effect will be to convince some people that white nationalism isn’t as bad as they’d thought.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 am
