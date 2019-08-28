August 28, 2019

MARK FALCOFF: Why America Shouldn’t Be Too Concerned About Venezuela. “The United States would be ill-advised to become excessively concerned with the course of Venezuelan politics. To be sure, other Latin American countries are upset about the migrants fleeing from Maduro. But then let them gather together in their many, many regional organizations (UNASUR, the Latin American Parliament, MERCOSUR, etc., etc., etc.) and work out a ‘regional solution’ of the type they were always urging us to pursue in the past. The United States should assume a position of non-alignment in this matter, much as the Latins were happy to do with regard to our security concerns during the long years of the Cold War.”

I’m not much concerned beyond my enjoyment of a good cautionary tale.