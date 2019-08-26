August 26, 2019

WE NEED A COMPLETE AND TOTAL SHUTDOWN OF FLORIDA UNTIL WE CAN FIGURE OUT WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON THERE: Miami fans attacked Florida marching band after game, director slammed to ground.

Found via Iowahawk, who tweets, “Miami fans make Oakland Raiders fans look like the Algonquin Round Table,” adding, “There is no better way for an alumnus to defend the honor and dignity of his beloved alma mater than to put your opponents’ band geeks in a headlock and punch those grins right off their stupid faces.”