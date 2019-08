THINGS THAT DON’T SUCK: So I bought this rather heavy-duty air compressor / jump-starter back in 2016, and I just used it to top up my tires and was reflecting on how handy it is. There are much cheaper models, and if you just want a jump-starter you can get high-tech models that damn near fit in a pocket, but this one has given excellent service and looks and runs like new. It takes a few hours to charge, but it holds a charge for a long time, and through multiple uses.