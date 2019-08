WHEN MARY SUES GO BAD: Star Wars Episode IX Teaser Revealed, Fan Reaction Mixed. “The teaser ends with the tagline, ‘The story of a generation comes to an end.’ The burned cynic in me hopes this is true. Please, please, please let it end. The eight-year-old kid in me is just dying for a few more Star Wars movies that don’t suck. This D23 preview makes me think my inner eight-year-old is about to become a burned cynic.”