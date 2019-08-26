August 26, 2019
WATCH THE SENATE: Donors Driving Big Money to Colo. Dem Primary.
John Walsh, a former federal attorney, has touted his grassroots support in his bid to unseat Republican senator Cory Gardner, but 70 percent of his campaign funds have come from big-money donors, FEC filings show. More than $540,000 of Walsh’s $776,999.12 raised to date came from donors contributing at least $1,000. More than $330,000—43 percent of his cash to date—came from $2,800 contributions, the maximum allowed under federal law.
Walsh’s reliance on big-money donors has not softened his rhetoric against money’s influence in politics.
In a July video thanking his “grassroots supporters,” Walsh called fundraising an “unfortunate” political necessity. He expressed disdain for campaigns that focus on “the most wealthy Americans.”
While most everyone is distracted by the presidential race, the Democrats are moving big names and big money into various Senate races.