August 26, 2019

WATCH THE SENATE: Donors Driving Big Money to Colo. Dem Primary.

John Walsh, a former federal attorney, has touted his grassroots support in his bid to unseat Republican senator Cory Gardner, but 70 percent of his campaign funds have come from big-money donors, FEC filings show. More than $540,000 of Walsh’s $776,999.12 raised to date came from donors contributing at least $1,000. More than $330,000—43 percent of his cash to date—came from $2,800 contributions, the maximum allowed under federal law.

Walsh’s reliance on big-money donors has not softened his rhetoric against money’s influence in politics.

In a July video thanking his “grassroots supporters,” Walsh called fundraising an “unfortunate” political necessity. He expressed disdain for campaigns that focus on “the most wealthy Americans.”