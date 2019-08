KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: You’re a Mao, I’m a Mao, Everyone’s a Mao Mao! “Shortly after Bri-Bri was implicitly agreeing that that current President of the United States was, in fact, one of history’s greatest mass murderers, The New York Times ran an article expressing its horror that a few Trump supporters are going to hold the paper accountable for the hateful bias it and other MSM outlets regurgitate into the universe every day.”