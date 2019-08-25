August 25, 2019
NEW YORK TIMES PUBLISHER IRKED AT TRUMP ALLIES’ EFFORT TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST MEDIA:
New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger issued a lengthy statement on Sunday afternoon to newsroom staff, a statement published in a release by the Times and quoted in a longer article by the newspaper on efforts by allies of President Donald Trump to combat the media through exposing racism and antisemitism inside the establishment media, including the Times.
“We published an article today revealing a coordinated campaign by President Trump’s allies to attack hundreds of journalists in retaliation for coverage of the administration,” Sulzberger wrote, and continued, saying:
This unprecedented campaign appears designed to harass and embarrass anyone affiliated with independent news organizations that have asked tough questions and brought uncomfortable truths to light. The New York Times, which has distinguished itself with fearless and fair coverage of the president, is one of the main targets of this assault. Unable to challenge the accuracy of our reporting, political operatives have been scouring social media and other sources to find any possibly embarrassing information on anyone associated with The Times, no matter their rank, role or actual influence on our journalism.