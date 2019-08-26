August 26, 2019

MAYBE GETTING ALL BUDDY-BUDDY WITH PUTIN WAS A MISTAKE: Erdogan and Putin may be heading for a Syria showdown.

Turkish media criticized Russia for not doing enough to prevent the Syrian air force from attacking the convoy. In fact, Moscow not only failed to halt the attack, it also actively supported it. Russian President Vladimir Putin observed: “Before the Sochi agreement on Idlib was signed, about 50 percent of that territory was under terrorist control, and now that number is 90 percent. There were also numerous attempts to attack our air base in Khmeimim from the Idlib zone, so we support the Syrian army’s efforts to carry out local operations to neutralize these terrorist threats.”

Russia’s discontent with Turkey’s attitude is hardly concealed in this statement.

Turkey was disillusioned by this, because its perception of the Sochi agreement’s ultimate objective was probably different from that of Russia.