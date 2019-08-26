August 26, 2019

JESSE WALKER: The Podcast Revolution. “There was a time when a radio program required an actual radio station. Podcasting changed that. It is now possible to transmit a talk show, a documentary, or an audio play without dealing with anyone licensed to broadcast on the AM or FM bands. Needless to say, this costs a lot less to operate than it did the old way. And with less money on the line, your audience doesn’t need to be as big for your show to be profitable—if profits even matter to you in the first place.”

This isn’t really new — I wrote about this stuff in An Army of Davids, and the late, lamented Glenn & Helen Show started in 2006. But what’s happened since is that it’s gone from remarkable, to part of the normal fabric of everyday life. I kind miss the Glenn & Helen Show — I just listened to one of the last episodes when I got the above link — but not enough to go back to it, I think.