August 26, 2019

THE 21ST CENTURY IS NOT TURNING OUT AS I’D HOPED: Possible case of rare gonorrhea infection being investigated in Calhoun County. “Disseminated gonorrhea infection occurs following a sexually-transmitted gonorrhea infection, when the bacteria spreads though the blood beyond the initial infection site. This rare infection often requires hospitalization. Symptoms may include fever, chills, joint pain, stiffness and swelling, along with the normal sexually-transmitted disease symptoms. The department is urging anyone experiencing these symptoms to contact their healthcare provider.”