August 26, 2019

THESE 2005 THOUGHTS ON THE SUPREME COURT BY the late Bill Stuntz seem to have held up: “Odds are, George W. Bush will soon appoint a new Chief Justice. More Supreme Court appointments will follow, along with hundreds of lower-court judges. The federal judiciary will soon be Bush Country, a fact that could have larger long-term effects than Social Security reform and the war in Iraq. Unless something changes, the effects will be bad. Not because Bush’s judges and Justices will be too conservative, but because they won’t be conservative enough.”