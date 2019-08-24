August 24, 2019

WELL, THAT’S A RELIEF: Newsweek: Cannibalism Is Taboo ‘For Now.’

However, one CNN newsreader got a jump on things in 2017: CNN’s Reza Aslan Sparks Outrage After Eating Human Brain in New Show: It Tastes Like ‘Charcoal.’

As I wrote at the time (and am recycling it here as an excuse to link to an ancient rock video), I’m so old, I can remember when the notion of CNN anchors devouring the brains of their viewers was only a metaphor. Not to mention, I can remember when Total Coelo promised me that cannibalism would taste much better. (Yet another myth painfully destroyed by Ted Turner’s demon spawn.)