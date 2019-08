FASTER, PLEASE: Another Court Invalidates 2015 WOTUS Rule. “On Wednesday, a federal district court in Georgia concluded held that the Obama Administration’s attempt to define ‘waters of the United States’ under the Clean Water Act (CWA), through the so-called ‘WOTUS’ rule, was substantively and procedurally invalid. This is the second court to reach this conclusion about one of the Obama Administration’s more significant environmental initiatives.”