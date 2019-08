NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” NEEDS TO HIRE NEW SOCIALIST WRITERS: It Sure Seems Like AOC Was Being Propped Up By Her Former Chief of Staff.

Flashback: “The interesting thing about the Green New Deal,” Saikat Chakrabarti, the ghost writer of the Green Nude Eel told the Washington Post shortly before walking the plank, “is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all..we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”