August 23, 2019

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Granny Maojackets’ Emails Are Back!

The more we learn about the Comey-era FBI, the more it seems as if it functioned as a subsidiary of the Democratic National Committee. The conclusion of this article questions “whether there are two systems of justice inside the FBI — one for the Clintons, and one for the rest of the country.”

Clinton apologists are fond of reminding everyone that they have never been indicted for anything. I’ve written for years that that is because they are very good criminals.

Maybe they’ve had more inside help than we knew.