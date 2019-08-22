August 22, 2019

CHANGE: ‘We will continue to represent men at their best’: Gillette’s backflip after ‘toxic masculinity’ backlash.

Advertising is increasingly the battleground of the culture wars, with big brands like Target, Nike and Starbucks copping backlash, and praise, for taking sides in divisive social and political issues like race, gender and sexuality.

But by alienating roughly 50 per cent of potential customers, many brands end up taking a hit to their bottom line — “Get woke, go broke.”