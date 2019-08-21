August 21, 2019

FAKE NEWS? This New York Times story about Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to the MIT Media Lab includes this about Marvin Minsky:

Mr. Epstein may have had ties to people in leadership positions at the lab before meeting Mr. Ito. In a deposition unsealed this month, a woman testified that, as a teenager, she was told to have sex with Marvin Minsky, a pioneer in artificial intelligence, on Mr. Epstein’s island in the Virgin Islands. Mr. Minsky, who died in 2016 at 88, was a founder of the Media Lab in the mid-1980s.

Minsky is dead and can’t defend himself, but physicist/SF author Greg Benford, who I know and am inclined to trust, writes:

Typical Crap Journalism from NYT: “In a deposition unsealed this month, a woman testified that, as a teenager, she was told to have sex with Marvin Minsky, a pioneer in artificial intelligence, on Mr. Epstein’s island in the Virgin Islands. Mr. Minsky, who died in 2016 at 88, was a founder of the Media Lab in the mid-1980s.” Note, never says what happened. If Marvin had done it, she would say so. I know; I was there. Minsky turned her down. Told me about it. She saw us talking and didn’t approach me.

Just for the record.