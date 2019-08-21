«
»

August 21, 2019

ON THIS DAY IN 1959, HAWAII OFFICIALLY BECAME A STATE: There was dancing in the streets that day.

Some members of Congress were especially keen to bring Hawaii into the union, because it was seen as a successful multi-racial society. Alas, things haven’t looked quite as good on that front in the last 15 years or so.  The link is to some testimony I gave 10 years ago.  There have been some twists and turns since then, but the basic story discussed in the testimony is still worth knowing about.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 10:34 pm
