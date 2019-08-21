August 21, 2019

ON THIS DAY IN 1959, HAWAII OFFICIALLY BECAME A STATE: There was dancing in the streets that day.

Some members of Congress were especially keen to bring Hawaii into the union, because it was seen as a successful multi-racial society. Alas, things haven’t looked quite as good on that front in the last 15 years or so. The link is to some testimony I gave 10 years ago. There have been some twists and turns since then, but the basic story discussed in the testimony is still worth knowing about.