August 20, 2019

KURT SCHLICHTER: Ignorant Liberals Need To Go Visit America. “My recent travels through parts of the country that aren’t populated and controlled almost exclusively by liberal nimrods gave me some hope for the future. America as a whole does not appear eager to become Scat Francisco. The problem is the people who want to transform our entire country into a socialist open sewer know nothing of this country outside their reeking pinko enclaves. It’s a very different country when you get between I-5 and I-95. People are generally nice. They smile and attempt to assist you, even when you display the insanity inherent in your blue homeland. If you go to a restaurant and ask if they have a vegan, gluten-free keto alternative, they try to help you and bring you a glass of water.”