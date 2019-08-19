August 19, 2019

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: RECESSION! (Or Probably Not). “Few things can turn the tide in an election like a tanking economy so the Democrats are now praying to whatever passes for a god over there and hoping that, absent a real recession, they might be able to scare voters into thinking one is on the way.”

It worked in ’92, when the media played along with Bill Clinton’s claim that the sharp (but short) ’90-’91 recession was the “worst economy since the Great Depression,” and that it was still going on months after it was over.