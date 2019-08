PREFERENCE CASCADE: In blue Seattle, Trump supporters are starting to come out of hiding. “So what, you may be saying, Trump’s not going to win out here anyway. True. But when your fundraising is breaking records, it indicates an intense passion for the candidate, as it did for Bernie Sanders. That counts for a ton in politics — and likely means Trump is stronger right now than his dismal polls indicate.”

His polls aren’t dismal. He has 51% approval.