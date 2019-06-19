June 19, 2019

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Even MSNBC’s Chuck Todd Slams Ocasio-Cortez For Her ‘Concentration Camp’ Remarks. Ocasio-Cortez Responds By Lying.

Ocasio-Cortez was angered by Todd calling her out and responded to him on Twitter, writing: “Well, @chucktodd – the fact that you slipped in ‘Nazi’ when I never said that is pretty unfortunate. Almost as unfortunate as the fact that you spent this whole time w/o discussing DHS freezers, “dog pounds,” missing children, & human rights abuses that uphold use of this term.”

This is a lie.

Ocasio-Cortez, in her Instagram live video, specifically mentioned “Never Again,” which is a direct reference to the Holocaust, which was carried out by Nazis.