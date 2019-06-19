June 19, 2019

NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” LEARNS ABOUT HISTORY PRIOR TO 2017: Yad Vashem, The World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Israel, gives AOC an education on concentration camps (It does not go well for her).

Related: Democrats’ Problem Is Not The 70-Somethings Leading The Party, It’s Their Socialist Young — Their problem is activist types are trying to fill the vacuum created when their extremism decimated a generation of more mainstream Democratic politicians.

But how did that happen? “Consider the Obama era. Over the course of Barack Obama’s tenure as president, the Democrats lost more than 1,030 seats in state legislatures, governor’s mansions, and Congress.”