June 19, 2019

CNN's Don Lemon Compares Trump To Hitler:

CNN’s Don Lemon compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler during the host’s primetime show Tuesday night.

Lemon claimed that the Holocaust began with “little lies,” and implied that the president shouldn’t have a platform.

“Think about Hitler,” Lemon said. “If you could look back in history, would you say ‘well, I’m so glad that that person was allowed a platform so that they could spread their hate, and propaganda, and lies.”

Lemon’s fellow CNN host Chris Cuomo pushed back on the comparison, calling it “extreme.”

“Comparing anything to an extreme like a Hitler weakens the argument because you are now taking a guy who says things you don’t like and comparing him to a genocidal maniac,” Cuomo said.