June 18, 2019

VIOLENT RHETORIC ALERT: Joe Biden’s fight behind the gym with Donald Trump might involve brass knuckles.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says that the way he would deal with Senate Republicans who oppose his agenda is with a “brass knuckle fight,” later adds: “Let’s start a real physical revolution if you’re talking about it.” *

Curiously, Joe has abandoned his former boss’s advice:

“At a time when our discourse has become so sharply polarized, at a time when we are far too eager to lay the blame for all that ails the world at the feet of those who think differently than we do,” he said, “it’s important for us to pause for a moment and make sure that we are talking with each other in a way that heals, not a way that wounds.”