June 18, 2019

THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE AMERICAN LEFT CONTINUES APACE: Leftist Actor John Cusack Tweets Vile Anti-Semitic Attack, Then Deletes.



It’s often difficult to distinguish between the arguments of anti-semetic pro-Palestinians (à la Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Louis Farrakhan) and anti-semetic white nationalists. Actor John Cusack ran across this problem Monday night when he posted an anti-semetic tweet that used a Neo-Nazi quote, thinking it was a pro-Palestine meme. The Con Air star later deleted the tweet and issued an apology, but through the left’s readiness to forgive, it unintentionally exposed its own hypocrisy.

The tweet in question is a picture of a Star of David-emblazoned arm crushing a group of haggard paupers with a quote that reads: “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.” The quote — falsely attributed to Voltaire — comes from Neo-Nazi Kevin Alfred Storm. Cusack added the caption “Follow the money.”