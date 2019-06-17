June 17, 2019

DISPATCHES FROM GROUND ZERO OF THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Student journalist: Shoplifting at Gibson’s Bakery was part of Oberlin College’s “Culture of Theft.”

Jane’s Addiction’s “Been Caught Stealing” is a fun earwig from the last years that anybody still wanted their MTV. But to paraphrase Monty Python and the Holy Grail, dodgy videos about shoplifting are no basis for a system of education. Supreme academic achievement derives from a careful study of the classics, not from some farcical $1.98 rock video.