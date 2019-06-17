June 17, 2019

CLIMATE DENIERS: The Seattle Times Story on Massive Heat Wave Deaths in Seattle: Does it Make Sense?

On Friday, the front page of the Seattle Times had a terrifying story about Seattle heat waves that could kill hundreds— in fact, over 700 per event. One suggesting that only by rapidly cutting greenhouse gas emissions, might our fellow citizens be saved.

Their online headline deepened the angst, telling us that Seattle was “unprepared” for the “deadly heat waves” that were being stoked by global warming.

As I describe in detail below, there are profound issues with that paper and with the Seattle Time article that promoted it. And as I will discuss, such poor journalism and problematic papers have the potential to undermine progress in dealing with the actual threats accompanying global warming.