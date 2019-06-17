June 17, 2019

TRUE: ‘Latinx’ is not a word in Spanish and Hispanics will never accept it as one. “Progressives have now decided that the binary nature of Spanish is incompatible with wokeness and they intend to bury what they believe is a remnant of colonial patriarchy. Since there is no discernible limit to what the far Left is willing to do in the name of equality of outcome, everything is on the table. In Latin America, there are now efforts on college campuses to upend the entire Spanish language.”